Trinamool Congress wins Siliguri, Asansol, Chandannagar and Bidhannagar municipal corporations

In spite of internal problems, the Trinamool Congress once again proved that its political dominance in West Bengal remained unchallenged by sweeping the elections to four important municipal corporations on February 14. After capturing the prestigious Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on December 21, 2021, the ruling party of West Bengal went on to win Siliguri, Asansol, Chandannagar, and Bidhannagar municipal corporations. The elections to the four civic bodies were held on February 12. Out of the total 226 wards that went to the polls, the Trinamool Congress won 198.

Not only did the Trinamool Congress wrest the Siliguri Muncipal Corporation away from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front, it also improved upon its earlier performance in the other three municipal bodies. In Siliguri, the Trinamool Congress won 37 out of the 47 wards; the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 5; the Left, four; and the Congress, one. In the earlier election in 2015, the Left, under the leadership of CPI(M) stalwart Ashok Bhattacharya, had formed the board in Siliguri after winning 23 wards. This time, Ashok Bhattacharya himself lost. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that Goutam Deb, former Cabinet Minister and party strongman in north Bengal, will be the Mayor of Siliguri.

In Asansol, the Trinamool Congress won 91 out of the 106 wards, while the BJP won seven, the Left won two, the Congress and others won three each. In the last election, the Trinamool Congress had won 76 wards, the Left 17, and the BJP eight. In Chandannagar, the Trinamool Congress won 31 out of the 32 wards and the Left won one. In 2015, the Trinamool Congress had won 21 wards, the Left eight and the BJP one. In Bidhannagar, the Trinamool Congress won 39 out of the 41 wards, as against 37 in the last elections. The remaining two seats were won by the Congress and an independent.

Mamata Banerjee posted on social media: “It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri & Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections.” Though the Chief Minister maintained that the civic electionss were free and fair, the opposition alleged widespread irregularities by the ruling party. Political observers have pointed at “unnaturally high” percentage of voting in certain wards in favour of the Trinamool Congress. In Bidhannagar, the Trinamool Congress reportedly secured more than 80 per cent votes in 17 wards; in one of the wards it secured as much as 95 per cent of the votes. Earlier, on February 9, the final day for filing nominations for the February 27 elections to 108 civic bodies across the State, the Trinamool Congress had won three municipalities—Sainthia, Budge Budge, and Dinhata—uncontested. The opposition parties had cried foul, alleging intimidation by the ruling party to prevent a contest.