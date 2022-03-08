Three BJP legislators suspended for the Budget session of Telangana Assembly for protesting against the government skipping the traditional Governor’s address

The Budget session of the Telangana Assembly got off to a stormy start on March 7 with the Speaker suspending three legislators belonging to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The legislators, Eatala Rajender, Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao, were suspended by the Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy for objecting to the presentation of the Finance Bill (State Budget) by Finance Minister Harish Rao.

The legislators’ protest inside the Assembly was a continuation of their remonstration against the decision of Telangana government of K. Chandrashekar Rao to forgo the Governor’s customary address at the beginning of every Budget session.

The State government has justified skipping the traditional address by the Governor explaining that this was a continuation of the previous Assembly session and not a fresh session of the Assembly.

The BJP legislators, who were suspended by the Speaker minutes after the Budget session of the Telangana Assembly commenced, have been suspended until the end of the session.

Moving a motion to suspend the legislators, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography, said that the BJP legislators had contravened Assembly conduct rules. He urged the Speaker to suspend the three legislators until the end of this session.

Taking up the motion, the Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy put it up for a vote after announcing that the motion had been moved. Following the vote, the legislators were suspended.

The three suspended legislators sat in a dharna outside the main gate of the Telangana Assembly. Sporting black scarves, they resorted to sloganeering against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking to mediapersons, Raja Singh, one of the suspended legislators, alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister who had once championed the cause of Telangana was now “leading the State into darkness” and was “working against the Constitution”. The legislator alleged that the Chief Minister was resorting to “dirty tricks” against the opposition.