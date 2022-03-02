The Trinamool Congress sweeps elections to 108 civic bodies, winning 102 municipalities

The Trinamool Congress’s winning streak, which began when it roared back to power in West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections, continues unabated. After winning five important municipal corporations in the State—Kolkata, Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol, and Chandannagar—it swept the elections to 108 civic bodies across the State, winning 102 municipalities. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had emerged as the main opposition in the State after the Assembly elections, drew a blank, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front managed to win one and the newly formed Hamro Party won the Darjeeling municipality. Four civic bodies had hung results.

The opposition parties in the State—the BJP, the Congress and the Left—were decimated as the Trinamool Congress continued in its seemingly invincible path. The BJP and the Congress were trounced even in their respective strongholds of north Bengal and Murshidabad. Out of the total 2,171 wards, the Trinamool won 1,846 and was leading in 14; the BJP won 63 wards; the Congress 59; and the Left won 56 wards, with the CPI(M) leading in two wards. Independents won 118 wards and were leading in one. The Trinamool secured a whopping 62.44 per cent of the votes and trailing far behind were the Left (13.57 per cent), the BJP (13.42 per cent) and the Congress (5.06 per cent). Independent candidates secured a total of 5.35 per cent of the votes.

Reacting to her victory, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on social media: “Heart-felt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for according yet another overwhelming mandate to us. Congratulations to the winning candidates of All India Trinamool Congress in the Municipal Elections. Let victory enhance our responsibility and dedication. Let triumph impart humility. Let us together work for peace, prosperity and development of the state. Jai Bangla!”

However, Trinamool’s massive victory was marred by widespread allegations of electoral malpractice, violence and intimidation. While the BJP has refused to accept the result as a mandate of the people, State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “West Bengal remains in the same darkness where it was before.” Even Saugata Roy, senior Trinamool leader and Lok Sabha MP, acknowledged that such violence was not good for the image of the party. “If there is so much violence during a civic election, then people will lose their faith…. In a big organisation, often orders from the top does not percolate at the bottom. This entire process needs to be overhauled,” said Roy. The Trinamool leadership reacted by saying it did not endorse Roy’s views on the issue.

Later, after the results were announced on March 2, Mamata Banerjee said: “A section of the media spread canards. I want to place before you some facts: Voting took place in around 11,025 booths, and you have shown violence in around 7-8 booths. As far as I know, out of those booths, in around five there were problems with EVMs, which were replaced, and there was re-polling in two booths…. Did you hear of any violence in any other district? People gave their own votes in a festive environment.”