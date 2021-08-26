The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration passes a resolution demanding restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and its special status

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on August 24 passed a resolution reiterating its demand for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir along with its statehood. M.Y. Tarigami, PAGD spokesman said: “The constitutional position as it existed on 4 August 2019 in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh must be restored.”

Tarigami said that Articles 370 and 35A as well as Jammu and Kashmir’s Constitution “which was brought to an end unconstitutionally must be restored”. He said the PAGD was committed to pursuing the same as its basic agenda.

A resolution adopted by the PAGD read: “Unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019 taken in the Parliament to nullify Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India and the damaging legislation which dismembered the historic State and created two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—has created a big political void and deep uncertainty in the erstwhile State. It is most unfortunate that the judicial challenges against this abrogation as a violation of the Constitution continue to remain pending before the Supreme Court even after two years.”

The PAGD convention, the first since the formation of the alliance on August 4, 2019, was held at the Gupkar Road residence of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. It was attended by dozens of party workers and leaders of the PAGD constituents.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Tarigami, Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Hussain Shah and People’s Movement leader Javaid Mustafa Mir and several senior National Conference leaders attended the convention.

Tarigami, briefing the media, said: “In the meeting [Jammu and Kashmir leaders’ meeting with the Prime Minister on June 24], we had demanded that Confidence Building Measures [CBMs] be taken. We had highlighted how jails were witnessing occupancy beyond capacity in Jammu and Kashmir and outside. At that point in time, they had said that they would review and make an assessment, but we must be told how many people have been released since then.”

Said Tarigami: “A senior administrator recently made a statement that no political person is in detention. But recently many youths from Jammu and Kashmir were freed from long detention after being proven innocent by the courts. An attempt is being made to destroy the political workers here as if they are thieves.”

Tarigami said that claims being made by the government on investments, development and job avenues in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of new land laws and domicile laws were “a dream and not a reality”.