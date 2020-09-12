The Journalistic Ethics of Interviewing Criminals

In journalism, objectivity has been a cherished ideal through the ages. This is mostly sought by bringing balance to any news story through presenting as many sides to it as possible. It provides the reader or the audience with the necessary context, thus enabling the press to fulfil its responsibility of informing the public.

However, the lines become blurred when it comes to interviewing criminals, be it convicted or alleged. Indeed, there is a case for reflecting upon whether people who have violated the law should be given a voice, more so through the press. Besides, individual biases creep in through questions of morality and self-righteousness.

Speaking at the Crime Writers Festival, S. Hussain Zaidi, one of India’s foremost crime reporters and author of books such as Black Friday and Dongri to Dubai, stressed the need to retain objectivity in the face of pressure from criminals – in his case Dawood Ibrahim, the alleged mastermind behind the 1992 Mumbai serial bomb blasts.

Take the case of R. Gopal, editor of the Tamil bi-weekly magazine Nakkeeran, who interviewed dreaded bandit-smuggler Veerappan a number of times. Through those interviews, Gopal was able to bring out the other side of the story, which showed that Veerappan was not exactly the villain he was made out to be in the press by law enforcement officials.

Nakkeeran’s stories highlighted incidents of police cruelty against villagers alongside their plight of constantly living in fear of being persecuted by both belligerents. They also hinted at a possible nexus between Veerappan and certain politicians in terms of sandalwood smuggling.

Or even the case of Afzal Guru, who was interviewed by The Caravan editor Vinod K. Jose in 2006. Guru was executed in 2011 for his alleged involvement in the 2001 Parliament terrorist attack, but it has been argued that the court case against him had discrepancies. Through that interview, Jose shed light on torture inflicted upon Guru in prison, besides threats regarding his family members.

Of course, there will always be some who say this is akin to crossing a dangerous line. One such instance would be C.J. Chivers’ profile of ex-Marine Sam Siatta in The New York Times, which humanises Siatta’s act of attempted manslaughter in the midst of a PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) episode.

But then, it is always easier to judge than to perceive. While journalists do have a responsibility of shaping public opinion over a period of time, they should not be activists. They are not supposed to go all out as evangelists, but to understand why a certain worldview exists and if possible, extend that to the public.

This remains true not only of interviews with criminals, but also of all journalism. As the fourth estate, the press has a responsibility of giving voice to the marginalised and if that takes one closer to a true picture, then all hands must be on deck.