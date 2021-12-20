The Congress and the GFP form an alliance for the upcoming Assembly election in Goa

The Goa Forward Party (GFP), a regional and an important party in Goa, has officially joined forces with the Congress for the upcoming Assembly election in the State. Announcing the alliance at a press conference in Panaji on December 18, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress leader in-charge of Goa, said the two parties had ironed out their differences as Goa needed a strong contender to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Goa has 40 seats in its Legislative Assembly. In recent years, the two national parties, the Congress and the BJP, have fought the elections with support from regional parties. Even a single seat could determine who takes control of the State government. Therefore, the Congress’ alliance with the GFP is a significant move, as observers say the GFP could win three to five seats in the coming elections. Dinesh Gundu Rao said: “Vijai Sardesai met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and expressed his support to the Congress and to Rahul Gandhi and said he wants to work with us to defeat the communal, corrupt, BJP government in Goa.”

Vijay Sardesai said in a tweet: “We had said in the past that on the eve of Goa’s 60th Liberation Day, we will give you an alliance that will re-liberate Goa from these elected autocracies.” Goa celebrates Liberation Day on December 19 to mark its independence from Portugal. “Together for Goa,” tweeted Sardesai, with a photograph of Goa Congress leaders and himself.

In 2017, the GFP had played the role of a kingmaker by providing the BJP three critical seats, which allowed it to stake a claim to form the government. Unfortunately, the BJP did not keep up its end of the deal and tossed out the GFP once they were able to entice several sitting MLAs from the Congress to join them. The GFP had gone with the BJP then as the Congress, led by Luizin Faleiro at the time, let down the GFP by putting up its own contestants in the same constituencies as the GFP in spite of an informal understanding that they would not.