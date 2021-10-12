The 13th round of talks between India and China to resolve border issues in eastern Ladakh fail

The 13th round of talks between India and China failed to make any headway in the stalemate in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, with the Indian Army stating that the “constructive suggestions” made by it were neither agreeable to the Chinese side nor could the Chinese side provide any “forward-looking” proposals.

The talks between the two sides on October 11 lasted eight and a half hours. It was held at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The Army issued a strong statement following the failed talks, accusing the People’s LiberationArmy of unilaterally attempting to change the status quo along the LAC. The Army said that it was necessary that China took appropriate steps to resolve the 17-month-long border standoff.

The Army said in a statement: “During the meeting, the Indian side therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas.”.

The PLA on its part said in a statement released in Beijing that India insisted on “unreasonable and unrealistic” demands, which hampered the negotiations. The PLA claimed that China made “tremendous efforts to ease and cool down the border situation and fully demonstrated its sincerity”.

The 13th round of talks were held in a tense atmosphere in the aftermath of a brief face-off between the two sides near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh nearly two weeks ago. On August 30, close to 100 Chinese soldiers had transgressed the LAC in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand.