Telangana says Andhra Pradesh has to supply water to Chennai city as part of its obligation under the Telugu Ganga project

The tussle between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the sharing of the Krishna river waters has taken another interesting turn with irrigation officials from Telangana categorically saying that Andhra Pradesh will have to supply drinking water to Chennai city.

Telangana’s position was made known during a virtual meeting conducted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on December 23. Telangana’s officials want Andhra Pradesh to release the water for Chennai from the Kandaleru irrigation dam in Rapur mandal (Nellore district). The dam is part of the Telugu Ganga project which supplies drinking water to Chennai city from the Srisailam reservoir on the Krishna river.

Telangana’s position was made known after officials from the Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Department had indicated that water to Chennai city should be supplied from Srisailam. Disagreeing with Andhra Pradesh’s stand, Telangana’s irrigation officials contend that Andhra Pradesh “has already drawn more than its quota of water from Srisailam and hence it was that State’s responsibility to deliver the balance quantity to Chennai”. As against the 8 cubic feet (tmc ft) of water that must be supplied to Chennai city between July and October, only 5.5 tmc ft was received by the Tamil Nadu capital.

After the virtual KRMB meeting, officials from the Telangana Irrigation Department pointed out to the board an error in the gazette notification issued by the Union Water Resources Ministry. In that gazette notification, the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) has been shown as two components. In Telangana’s contention, the SLBC is only one component and the second component mentioned in the gazette should be deleted.

Telangana’s contention is that the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh had enhanced the ayacut under the SLBC from three lakh acres to four lakh acres, but there had been no corresponding enhancement in the quantum of water utilisation from the allocated 30 tmcft.

Added the engineer-in-chief: “Hence, the Telangana government increased the quantum of water from 30 tmcft to 40 tmcft to commensurate with the ayacut, which was increased from 3 lakh to 4 lakh acres.”