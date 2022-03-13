Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao raises in Assembly harassment of residents by Secunderabad’s Local Military Authority, threatens to cut off supply of utilities to the cantonment

K.T. Rama Rao, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, speaking during Question Hour in the Telangana Assembly on March 12. said that the supply of utilities to areas coming under the Defence Ministry’s Secunderabad Cantonment Board if the board, which is the Local Military Authority (LMA), continued to cause inconvenience to residents by blocking roads and opposing development work.

The Minister said instructions would soon be issued to the Special Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the LMA officials to raise such contentious issues and to thereafter initiate hard-hitting measures, including the cutting off of utilities, if they do not mend their ways.

The Secunderbad Cantonment Board, whose ex-officio president is the Station Commander of the Army, is administered by a chief executive officer, who is an officer from the Indian Defence Estates Service cadre and works under the administrative control of the Director General, Defence Estates. The Secunderbad Cantonment Board controls India’s second largest cantonment, the largest being the Bathinda Cantonment.

The Minister said that residents were being subjected to a lot of inconvenience by the LMA owing to closure of roads and the restriction on civilians to walk, run or park vehicles within the cantonment limits. Issues such as civilians being barred from several roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment limits, road closures, and night time curbs have periodically surfaced, with residents taking to social media to voice their disapproval.

Besides road closures, the Minister said that the LMA had constructed check dams obstructing the flow of water in the nalas (drains). Rama Rao highlighted the construction of a check dam at Langar Houz, where the Balkapur nala flows into Hussainsagar. He alleged that the construction was affecting the free flow of water and posing a threat to the Shahtham tank, which is near the iconic Golconda Fort

Expressing his frustration at the Centre for not providing any financial assistance, including not releasing a single paisa as compensation in the aftermath of the devastating October 2020 floods that ravaged the Hyderabad region, Rama Rao accused the Centre of discriminating against Telangana. No financial assistance is provided but hurdles are being created in execution of different development works, the Minister stated.

In a reply to a question on the Strategic Nala Development Programme, the Minster said that the Centre’s contribution was zero.