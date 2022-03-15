Telangana High Court orders serving notice to Assembly Secretary over the suspension of three BJP MLAs

A division bench of the Telangana High Court has directed the court’s Registrar (Judicial) to serve notice to Narasimha Charyulu, Secretary of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly. The court also ordered the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city, to ensure that the notice was served on the Secretary on March 14 itself.

The division bench, comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A. Venkateswara Reddy, was hearing a writ petition filed by three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators who were suspended by the Speaker on March 7, the first day of the ongoing Budget session.

The three legislators—M.Raghunandan Rao, Eatela Rajender, and T.Raja Singh—are seeking a stay on their suspension, which, incidentally, is for the rest of the present Budget session.

The legislators, through their counsel D. Prakash Reddy, informed the court that they had been suspended by the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas after they had protested the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government’s decision to present the Finance Bill without having the customary address by the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Prakash Reddy also informed the court that all the efforts by the legislators to contact the Assembly Secretary in order to secure a copy of the resolution suspending them had not borne fruit. He alleged that the Secretary failed to respond to the telephonic calls of the legislators and, in fact, had even switched off his cellphone later.

On March 11, a single judge of the Telangana High Court, while dismissing the legislators interim plea seeking a stay on their suspension, had ordered issuing notice to the Assembly Secretary.

The divisional bench was also informed by the petitioners that attempts by both the special messenger from the High Court Registry and the personal assistant of Raghunandan Rao to serve the notice on the Assembly Secretary were futile. This, the petitioners alleged, was because police personnel and the Assembly marshals thwarted them from going into the Assembly. The petitioner’s counsel alleged this had occurred despite the special messenger showing the order of the High Court.

The court said that the legislators’ writ appeal could not be adjudicated without notice being served on the Assembly Secretary.