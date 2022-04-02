Telangana Health Minister orders inquiry into death of a patient who was bitten by rats while undergoing treatment in government hospital

Kadarla Srinivas (38), a patient who was bitten twice by rodents while he was undergoing treatment in the respiratory intensive care unit (RICU) of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) government hospice in Warangal in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district has died on April 2.

A goldsmith by profession from Bheemaram village of Hasanparthy mandal in Hanamkonda district, he was shifted in an unconscious state from a private nursing home to the MGM Hospital as he was suffering from serious respiratory and kidney-related complications.

On the morning of March 31, a day after doctors had shifted an unconscious Srinivas to the hospital’s RICU ward, a family member alleged that he saw rats biting the fingers and toes of the patient. Doctors were alerted and the Resident Medical Officer Dr Murali directed the hospital staff to shift the patient to another room.

However, Srinivas’s brother Srikanth alleged that the hospital staff had attempted to conceal the incident by preventing the patient’s relatives from visiting him. Srikanth also claimed that he found his brother Srinivas bleeding again on the morning of March 31. The family tried to picket the hospital’s Superintendent Dr B. Srinivasa Rao, in order to initiate some action. With none forthcoming, they approached the media. Alleged Srikanth: “I was shocked to see blood all over the bed. Rats had nibbled my brother’s fingers, arms and legs.”

News of a patient at the government MGM Hospital being bitten by rats prompted the Telangana government to act and after the intervention of the Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Srinivas was shifted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)on April 1. Srinivas, however, died while undergoing treatment at NIMS.

Taking a dim view of the incident, the government has transferred the MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr B. Srinivas Rao and suspended two other doctors. The Telangana Health Minister T. Harish Rao has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Action is also being taken against the security agency which has been contracted to maintain sanitation and upkeep at the hospital.

Incidentally, two years ago, rats were found nibbling at dead bodies in the MGM Hospital morgue, with several patients alleging that incidents of rat-bite had been brought to the notice of the hospital authorities.