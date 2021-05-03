Telangana government to recruit 50,000 medical school graduates on a temporary short-term basis for COVID-19 relief work

To ease the fatigue, stress and pressure being faced by frontline health workers treating the huge number of COVID-19 patients in Telangana, the K. Chandrashekar Rao government has cleared a proposal to make use of the services of around 50,000 qualified medical school graduates for a brief period of two to three months.

These young graduates who have come forward to serve the people of the State will be invited to apply as temporary government staff. They will be given what the Chief Minister called “a reasonable remuneration” and also weightage “marks” which would be considered when they apply for government jobs in the future.

The Chief Minister said that these medical graduates who have come forward to work along with frontline workers deserved every bit of recognition. He added that anyone who has completed his medical course can apply for these temporary positions online by logging in to: https://odls.telenagna.gov.in/medicalrecruitment/home.aspx.

Besides doctors, the State is also looking to immediately engage nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists and other paramedical staff at reasonable salaries.

The Telangana government, which has for months been facing flak for its lackadaisical approach in tackling the COVID-19 crisis, is also looking to urgently complete two 250-bed super-speciality hospitals.

The Chief Minister announced that he had already directed the Finance Department to release the State government’s share of Rs.8 crore in the case of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital that is attached to the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal, and Rs.20 crore for the medical college and hospital that is attached to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad.

Both hospitals were to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, with the Centre allocating a grant of Rs.240 crore out of the estimated total cost of Rs.300 crore. However, with the Telangana government unable to provide its share of funds, the hospitals had remained incomplete for more than a year.

The Chief Minister also cleared the appointment of 363 medical staff for the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and 366 medical personnel for the hospital at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

Though reluctant to order a lockdown, Chandrashekar Rao has decided to provide 5 kg of rice per head to all white ration card holders for a period of two months. He has also announced that an additional 80,000 teachers and non-teaching staff at private institutions across the State will be paid Rs.2,000 and provided with 25 kg of rice a month. The State is already giving this relief to 1.2 lakh private teachers and non-teaching staff.