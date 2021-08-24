Telangana constitutes Backward Classes commission

The K. Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Telangana has, after a two-year hiatus, finally constituted the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes.

Acting after a rap on the knuckles by the Telangana High Court, which directed the State government to form the commission within a period of three weeks and fulfil its obligation under Section 243 of the Indian Constitution, the State has named Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao as the commission’s Chairman.

The other members of the five-member commission are Ch Upendra, Shubhapradh Patel Nooli and K. Kishore Goud, while IAS officer B. Venkateshwam, the State’s Backward Classes Welfare Commissioner, will be the Member-Secretary. The Chairman and members of the commission, except the Member-Secretary, will hold office for a term of three years from the date of assuming office.

Thanking Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao for appointing him as the Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, Krishna Mohan Rao said in a statement: “I will put in my best efforts and strive hard for development and welfare of Backward Classes. All measures will be taken to ensure eligible persons get the benefits of different welfare programmes being implemented by the Telangana government.”

A former spokesperson of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Krishna Mohan Rao joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2016 and was a member of the previous Backward Classes Commission. Hailing from election-bound Huzurabad, he was active in the movement for a separate Telangana.

While both Ch Upendra and Shubhapradh Patel Nooli have legal backgrounds, Kishore Goud, a resident of Amberpet in Hyderabad, has a master’s degree in science. Shubhapradh Patel Nooli, a Lingayat, hails from Allampally in Vikarabad district, while Upendra is an advocate from Kothapahad in Suryapet. All three actively participated in the separate Telangana movement.