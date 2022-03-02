Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy accuses Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao of creating a ‘Bihari mafia’ of all-India service officers in the State

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy, who recently exasperated his party with uncharitable comments against Biharis, caused further embarrassment on March 2 when he alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has created a Bihari mafia of all-India service officers in a bid to loot the State.

Reddy’s latest comments comes on the heels of his diatribe against Chandrashekar Rao wherein he disparagingly labelled the Telangana Chief Minister of having “Bihari DNA” and claimed that the Chief Minister’s ancestors had migrated to the southern State from Bihar.

Revanth Reddy had courted controversy by stating on February 28: “Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar and IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Anjani Kumar [who heads the Anti-Corruption Bureau and is presently holding full additional charge as Director General of Police] all hail from Bihar and they have been given five to six departments each. The Bihari batch is ruling the State.”

Revanth Reddy’s “Bihari DNA” and “Bihari batch” outbursts came just after news emerged that Chandrashekar Rao had had a meeting with Prashant Kishor, the well-known election and political strategist, and there was a strong likeliness that Kishor would be helping both the Chief Minister and his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in firming up their election strategies. Incidentally, Kishor also hails from Bihar.

Repeating his allegations that the Chief Minister had appointed bureaucrats hailing from Bihar to top posts, Revanth Reddy called upon all-India Service officers of the Telangana cadre to raise their voices against what he alleged was corruption on a massive scale in the State. Stated Reddy: “Chandrashekar Rao and his inner circle of these Bihari bureaucrats have been raping the State. They have been suppressing the questioning mentality of Telangana society and this poses a grave risk to the very identity of Telangana.”

After alleging that the Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana Information Technology and Industries Minister, had appointed Biharis to key bureaucratic posts in the government, the Telangana Congress president said that thousands of acres of land in the State were changing hands to benefit the family members of Chandrashekar Rao.

Revanth Reddy’s outburst has not gone down well with the Bihar Brahmarshi Seva Samaj, Hyderabad, and the Bihar Association of Hyderabad The president of the Samaj has termed the Telangana Congress president’s comments an attempt to derive cheap publicity.