Telangana Chief Minister leads call for a front against the BJP, meets with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

In an attempt to expedite the process of a broad-based political coalition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao met with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s official residence “Varsha” in Mumbai on February 20. Chandrashekar Rao, who is the founder of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), also met Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, at the latter’s Silver Oak residence and discussed various strategies to counter the BJP.

Chandrashekar Rao, who has been aggressive in his criticism of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government in recent months and has repeatedly called for various like-minded parties to come together to take on the BJP at the national level, was in Mumbai at the invitation of Uddhav Thackeray.

After the meeting with Chandrashekar Rao, Uddhav Thackeray announced that the duo would work together for “parivartan” (change) in the country. Both leaders lambasted the BJP-led government at the Centre for what they alleged was damage to the country’s federalism, anti-people policies, vendetta politics and the misuse of Central probe agencies against political opponents.

After the more than a two-hour-long meeting with Chandrashekar Rao, Uddhav Thackeray, who has ruled out partnering with erstwhile political ally, the BJP, stated: “Our Hindutva doesn’t teach wrong politics; some people only work for their agendas, even if the country goes to hell. We have to bring our country on the right path; who will be the Prime Minister can be discussed later. We’ll meet many political leaders today onwards.” Thackeray, who has announced “complete support” for Chandrashekar Rao’s fight against the BJP and in forming an anti-BJP front, added: “What is happening in India is low-level politics. That’s not Hindutva. If things remain the same, what will India’s future be?”

After his meeting with Thackeray, the Telangana Chief Minister called on Sharad Pawar. Thanking the NCP strongman for his support for the formation of a separate Telangana State, Chandrashekar Rao said: “This country needs to be run properly with a new agenda, new vision. I discussed the same with Sharad Pawarji. He is an experienced leader, he has given me his blessings and we will work together. Soon, a meeting with other like-minded parties will be held.”

Interestingly, neither Chandrashekar Rao, Uddhav Thackeray nor Sharad Pawar was prepared to disclose whether the Congress would be part of the political front that will come up against the BJP.

The Telangana Chief Minister has also said that he will shortly be meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.