Telangana Chief Minister kickstarts nationwide tour

With the avowed intention of playing a dominant role on the national political stage by offering the electorate an alternative agenda, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has set off on a whistlestop nationwide tour. The tour, which started from Delhi, is spread over 10 days and will take the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) founder and chief to Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Shirdi and Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar.

Starting with calling on several political leaders in Delhi, Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to meet a host of political leaders in the other States, including former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, the social activist Anna Hazare, and the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Punjab, Hemant Soren and Bhagwant Mann, respectively.

During the tour, Chandrasekhar Rao also plans to interact with eminent economic experts , journalists from various national media houses, the families of farmers who lost their lives in the year-long agitation against the controversial new farm laws, and the families of soldiers who died during the Army’s clash with the Chinese Army on the Indo-China border.

In April, during the inaugural plenary session to mark the 21st anniversary of the TRS, Chandrasekhar Rao took many by surprise when he called for an alternative political agenda for the country and not just a realignment of political forces. He said that the country could set an agenda by framing an integrated agricultural policy and reorienting the goals of various sectors, including industry.

He expressed the view that mere alternative political fronts, political realignments, or even friendship between political parties were insufficient to make India a superpower.