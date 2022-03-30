Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that Ukraine-returned medical students from the State be accommodated in medical colleges in India

Taking up cudgels on behalf of students who were pursuing a medical education in Ukraine but were forced to return because of the conflict in that country, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that these students be accommodated in medical colleges in India.

In a letter dated March 28, Chandrashekar Rao has sought the Prime Minister’s speedy intervention in facilitating the requisite permission to Indian medical institutions to proportionally increase the number of seats in different semesters, on a one-time basis, so that these students could be accommodated.

Requesting Modi to view the issue sympathetically, the Chief Minister wrote: “As you are aware, Indian students who were studying in various medical colleges in Ukraine were forced to interrupt their education at different stages and return to India under conditions of extreme hardship due to the sudden eruption of war in Ukraine. This has jeopardised the future of these Indian students who have devoted considerable time and spent large sums of money in pursuing their medical education in Ukraine, which is now likely to remain incomplete.”

Highlighting the fact that there were more than 20,000 Indian students who have been dislocated and drastically impacted because of the conflict in Ukraine, Chandrashekar Rao emphasised in his letter that most of these students hailed from middle class families who had sunk their life savings in the medical education of their children. These families, stated the Chief Minister, now face the daunting and frightening prospect of their children being unable to complete their medical studies.

Said the Chief Minister: “You will agree that everything possible should be done to safeguard their future…. Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I would request that as a special case, to help them complete their education, they may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations in vogue. For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionally increase the seats in different semesters in medical colleges on a one-time basis to accommodate these students.”

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of Chandrashekar Rao has already announced that the State government will fund the fees to be incurred by these Ukraine-returned medical students. A point that Chandrashekar Rao highlighted in his letter to the Prime Minister.

Over 700 students from Telangana have had their studies disrupted because of the conflict in Ukraine and have returned to their home State.