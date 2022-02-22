Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to dedicate Mallannasagar reservoir to the nation on February 23

With a storage capacity of 50 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft), irrigation experts are billing it as the largest artificial reservoir in India. The Mallannasagar reservoir, christened as the “mother of all reservoirs”, will be dedicated to the nation on February 23 by the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. The reservoir will be the second largest storage reservoir in the Godavari basin in Telangana after the Sriram Sagar reservoir.

The mother reservoir of the mega and controversial Kaleshwaram Project and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the reservoir will help irrigate 11.29 lakh acres. And not only will it cater to the State’s irrigation needs, it will also serve the drinking water requirements of the State, including that of the Telangana capital of Hyderabad and towns along the way. Water from the reservoir will fill two artificial reservoirs that have been proposed on the outskirts of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The reservoir is also expected to provide water for industrial purposes.

The reservoir has been constructed at a cost of Rs.7,400 crore. Remarkably, it will be filled entirely by water being lifted from other sources. The inauguration of the reservoir, which is the third reservoir among four online reservoirs in link-4 of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, marks the completion of all the online reservoirs on the main trunk of the Kaleshwaram Project.

Filling up of the reservoir began amidst much fanfare last August 2021, when water from the Godavari river was pumped into it. The reservoir presently has around 10.50 tmc ft of water.

A pet project of the Telangana Chief Minister, the Kaleshwaram Project is expected to meet the irrigation requirements of 18.25 lakh acres of new ayacut and 27.75 lakh acres of stabilisation under various existing projects such as the Sriram Sagar, Nizam Sagar, Singur, Vanadurga and hundreds of minor irrigation tanks, all of which come under the gambit of the Kaleshwaram Project.

Though the Mallannasagar reservoir will be a boon to lakhs of farmers, it has seen its fair share of controversies, with hundreds of lawsuits filed against the government for its tardy land acquisition and thereafter the rehabilitation and resettlement record. P. Venkatarama Reddy, Siddipet District Collector, and Jayachandra Reddy, Special Deputy Collector, Kaleshwaram land acquisition, were awarded a three-month and a four-month jail term respectively in March 2021 by the High Court for being in contempt of the court’s orders in cases related to land acquisition for the reservoir. Several cases are still pending. The project has also run into trouble over environmental and water-related approvals.

Critics also argue that nowhere in the world has such a big artificial reservoir been built without its own catchment area.