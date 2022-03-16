Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao says his government will fund studies of students who had to return from Ukraine

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on March 15 said that his government would fund the studies of the 740 students from the State who were studying medicine in Ukraine but had to return owing to the ongoing conflict in that country.

Making the announcement in the Assembly during his reply to the debate on the Appropriation Bill, the Chief Minister said: “We will write to the Centre to say we will support them.” His government would seek the required permission from the Centre so that the returnees would be able to complete their MBBS courses in India.

If the Chief Minister makes good his statement, the said students will be able to secure admission in Indian medical colleges and will have their studies funded by the Telangana government. “To study MBBS in India, it was costing them over Rs.1 crore and since they could not afford this they went to Ukraine where they had to pay Rs.20-25 lakh.”

The 740 students were part of the over 21,000 students from India, most of whom were pursuing a medical education in Ukraine. The Narendra Modi government had in recent weeks evacuated most of these students back to India.