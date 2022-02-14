Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao to file a case in the Supreme Court to expose ‘wrongdoings’ in Rafale deal

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao disclosed on February 13 that his government will soon file a case in the Supreme Court in a bid to expose the “wrongdoings” committed by the Narendra Modi-led Central government in the multi-billion dollar Rafale combat aircraft deal.

Referring to recent news reports that Indonesia bought 42 Rafale jets for $8 billion, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo said: “Why did the Modi government purchase 36 Rafale fighters for $9.4 billion?”

The September 2016, €7.87 billion Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) deal which the Modi government had signed with France for 36 Rafale multi-role fighter jets in fly-away condition has continued to be mired in controversy despite the Supreme Court giving the Modi government a clean chit over it.

Said Chandrashekar Rao: “This [Rafale] scam needs to be exposed and the guilty must go to jail. These are hard facts. As many as 33 economic offenders fled the country with crores of rupees taken from banks as loans. Who has committed the sins? I am going to take this issue to Delhi too. The tactics of the Modi government to threaten us by using the Enforcement Directorate and CBI will not scare me.”

The Telangana Chief Minister criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attacking former Congress president Rahul Gandhi when the latter had highlighted the scam in the Rafale deal. Said Chadrashekar Rao: “When Rahul Gandhi asked about it [the scam], BJP leaders launched a verbal attack against him.... Most of those, over 30 people, who duped banks are Modi’s friends and fled the country. It [the BJP government] is hiding corruption in Rafale. That is why the divisive party BJP should be thrown out for all their sins. BJP did not win polls in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Manipur and still it is in power. BJP is a party which cannot accept defeat.... Doesn’t know what democracy is.”

Reiterating his resolve to oust the saffron party from power at the Centre, the Chief Minister, who is likely to visit Mumbai for discussions with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, said he was ready to involve all leaders who share his line of thinking. Said the Chief Minister: “Very soon, I will be in Delhi to wash the BJP’s dirty linen in public.”

Chandrashekar Rao said that he will, if need be, launch a new party at the national level with the sole aim of ousting the BJP. Stating it was time for the people to be awakened, he said: “We have to drive the BJP out at any cost. It is about time that the people awaken to the need for ushering in a new system of governance. If you awaken people, they themselves will lead you. All leaders would have to go after them.”

Chandrashekar Rao, who is increasingly looking at a national role for himself, said: “I am more interested in the effort to awaken people. I am working in this direction. I do not know who will come along with me. But I will definitely play an important role in the shape of things set to emerge in future.”