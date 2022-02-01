Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao calls Union Budget 2022 a ‘golmaal budget’

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has called the Union Budget 2022-23 a “Golmaal Budget” which offered nothing for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Communities, minorities, farmers, the poor, the working class and employees in the country. The Budget, he said, was “aimless, useless and meaningless”.

Expressing his disappointment and unhappiness over the lack of allocations to Telangana, he said the Union Budget was “full of praises for the Union government” and a “jumble of numbers” that has left the “common man in a state of despair”.

The Telangana Chief Minister said: “The Union Budget by the BJP-led Central government is directionless and useless, serving no purpose. The budget speech read out by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was full of ambiguity and rhetoric.”

He was particularly critical of what he termed the Centre’s “big zero” allocation towards the agriculture sector. He said that the Centre had also not taken any measures to support the sector. The Budget and the Centre had also given a raw deal to the handloom and textiles sector, he said, with no support offered to the long-suffering weavers.

Said Rao: “The union Budget has watered down the hopes of the working class and other taxpayers who are eagerly awaiting a change in IT slabs for a long time.” This, he claimed, had left both employees and small traders disappointed and bitter.

Taking exception to the Centre’s “meagre” allocation to improving the health infrastructure, the Telangana Chief Minister said it amply reflected the Centre’s negligence towards development of the health and infrastructure sectors. Said Chandrashekhar Rao: “Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increased emphasis on improving health infrastructure around the world. But unfortunately, the union government does not have the wherewithal to do that.” The Centre was least bothered about the public’s health, he said.

Members of Parliament belonging to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi had boycotted the President’s address to the joint houses of Parliament on January 31.