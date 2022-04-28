Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao calls for alternative political agenda, not just realignment of political forces

In a statement that took many by surprise, K. Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister, called for an alternative political agenda for the country, not just a realignment of political forces. He explained that the country could set an agenda by framing an integrated agricultural policy and reorienting the goals of various sectors, including industry.

Chandrashekar Rao, who has busied himself over the past several months meeting non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and non-Congress Chief Ministers and leaders, expressed the view that mere alternative political fronts, political realignments, or even friendship between political parties were insufficient to make India a superpower.

He was speaking at the inaugural plenary session to mark the 21 anniversary of the TRS’ existence and said that the alternative agenda would go a long way in ridding the country of the religious hatred now being spread by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He declared that Telangana under his government had emerged as a role model for other States, but more needed to be achieved. The Chief Minister said that the State’s developmental indicators far exceeded that of the country. He said that Telangana’s gross state domestic product (GSDP), as per the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, had grown from ₹5 lakh crore to ₹11.5 lakh crore during the period that the TRS had governed the State.

He accused the BJP government at the centre of stoking communal passions and dividing the country on religious lines, He cited as examples the brandishing of firearms and knives at religious processions and the focus on issues like the Kashmir Files, Pulwama attack and surgical strikes during the eve of elections.

Chandrashekar Rao also faulted the BJP government for its intervention in the Hijab and halal issues in Karnataka, which he said could not only have a deep impact on the 30 lakh IT professional employed in Bengaluru, but also on the 13 lakh skilled workers employed overseas.