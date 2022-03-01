Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao arrives in Delhi to take forward his plan of an anti-BJP federal front

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao arrived in New Delhi on the night of February 28 in a continuation of his pursuit to cobble up a credible anti-BJP third or federal front. He was apparently buoyed by the positive response he received during his meetings with several non BJP leaders.

Accompanied by his daughter K. Kavitha, State planning board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, State Minister V. Srinivas Goud and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament J. Santosh Kumar, the Chief Minister flew into Delhi in a special aircraft. Officials in his entourage said that during his Delhi sojourn, he is looking to meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, other prominent non-BJP national-level leaders, and a few of his former All India Service (AIS) officers to discuss the proposed third alternative.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president is also looking to meet Rakesh Tikait, the farmers’ union leader who led the agitation for repealing the three farm laws. Incidentally, Chandrashekar Rao had announced that his government would provide an ex-gratia payment of Rs.3 lakh to the families of those who died during the year-long agitation.

Chandrashekar Rao’s unexpected tour of Delhi is another step in his efforts to bring together like-minded parties for an anti-BJP front and comes on the heels of his trip to Mumbai to meet with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The trip also comes just days after he was closeted in a one-on-one meeting with election and political strategist Prashanth Kishor at his farmhouse.

Among the prominent leaders who have given Chandrashekar Rao’s alternative front idea a boost is the former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H.D. Deve Gowda. The octogenarian leader had lauded Chandrashekar Rao’s efforts to fight against religious polarisation of politics. A statement issued by the Telangana’s Chief Minister’s office quoted Deve Gowda as stating: “Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Everyone should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country's secularism, culture and its diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you.”

Chandrashekar Rao’s dash to Delhi came as a surprise to many in Hyderabad since he had indicated that he would be visiting Delhi only after Assembly elections to the five States were completed. The fact that elections were over in Punjab and the Telangana Budget session is expected to start on March 7 may have prompted the sudden visit.

Whether he will be successful in his pursuit of meeting leaders opposed to the BJP is to be seen. A spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party indicated that Kejriwal was not in Delhi and would not be back for a week. AAP, like many other political regional parties, has not made any commitment about being part of any federal front.

Chandrashekar Rao visited Delhi last November for four days but was unable to meet any political leader of prominence or any of the Union Ministers. His efforts to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to highlight the plight of his State’s paddy farmers because of the Centre’s refusal to procure paddy grown in the rabi season.