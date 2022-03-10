Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao announces a mega direct recruitment drive for government jobs

Back in his home State after a relatively unproductive trip to Delhi, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, has announced that his government will be undertaking a jumbo direct recruitment drive aimed at filling up 80,039 vacant posts in various government departments.

The huge direct recruitment drive will be accompanied by regularisation of the services of 11,103 contract workers who are already employed in existing vacancies, and a relaxation in upper age limits for certain underprivileged categories. The recruitment will take place in one go and for a total of 91,142 posts.

The Chief Minister’s announcement of 80,039 new jobs is in addition to notifications issued in the past for filling 1.56 lakh posts, taking the total number to over 2.36 lakh government jobs. Interestingly, around 1,600, or two per cent of the total 83,039, jobs are to be earmarked for sportspersons.

Announcing the logistics for the mega job bonanza, the Chief Minister said: : “Necessary notifications will be issued immediately to set the ball rolling for the recruitment drive as well as the implementation of other decisions.”

The Chief Minister’s announcement that his government has decided to do away with contractual appointments is sure to bring cheer. Stated the Chief Minister: “Ours is an employee-friendly government. The Telangana government has inherited a large number of contract employees, a legacy of the united Andhra State. Such a large number of contract employees under the government is not a desirable phenomenon. Hence, we are regularising them in a phased manner.”

Stating that the job bonanza would go a long way in meeting the aspirations of the State’s unemployed youth, Chandrashekar Rao explained that since the formation of Telangana, his government had notified 1,56,254 posts for recruitment. Of these, 1,33,942 posts had already been filled, the Chief Minister claimed. He added that the process to fill the remaining 22,312 posts was already progressing smoothly.

Alleging that employees of the Telangana government were the highest paid in the country, Chandrashekar Rao declared that the upper age limit for direct recruitment will be relaxed by 10 years. Consequently, with the exception of the uniformed services, the upper age limit for all other posts will now be 44 years for Open Categories, 49 years for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, 54 years for physically handicapped and 47 years for ex-servicemen.

The financial implication for the State exchequer because of this mega job scheme will be Rs.7,300 crore an annum.