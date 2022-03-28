Telangana adjudged the State with most ‘dedicated outlook’ in the aviation and aerospace sector

Telangana has been adjudged as the State with the most dedicated outlook in the aviation and the aerospace sector for the third consecutive time. The ‘Best State Award’ was presented by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to Praveen P.A., Director of Aerospace and Defence, Telangana, during the Wings India 2022 jamboree in Hyderabad.

Over the past decade, Telangana has seen a spectacular and exponential growth of the aerospace sector, with Hyderabad emerging as the most preferred aerospace manufacturing destination in India.

Most of the world’s leading aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), have, over the past few years, made a beeline for Telangana, setting up production bases in Hyderabad. Among them are Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Electric, Sikorsky, Safran and the Tata Group. Media reports indicate that two of India’s largest corporate houses, Adani and the Baba Kalyani group are in the process of expanding their presence in Hyderabad. Besides the global aviation giants, Telangana is also home to several large and around 1,000 small and medium enterprises.

The State, which already has five dedicated aerospace parks and over 50 general engineering parks catering to the aerospace, precision and allied segments, will also soon be home to an exclusive aerospace university. According to officials from the State’s Aerospace and Defence department, the dedicated aerospace university will be set up in collaboration with industry players.

Telangana is also home to two maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities operated by Air India and the GMR group. The State, which was the first one to come up with its own dedicated drone policy, has started using drones for the distribution of medicines and vaccines and has even entered into a partnership with World Economic Forum for its “medicine from the sky project”.