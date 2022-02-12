Tejas, the indigenously designed and manufactured Light Combat Aircraft, to participate in the Singapore Air Show-2022

Tejas, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) indigenously designed, developed and manufactured Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), has landed at Changi International Airport in Singapore to participate in the Singapore Air Show-2022.

Three Tejas Mk-1 jets are taking part in the air show and will showcase the capabilities of the multirole, fly-by-wire, glass cockpit combat aircraft that has been designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The fighter has the added ability to refuel in the air.

This year, the biennial Singapore Air Show is being held between February 15 and 18. The prestigious air show, which sees participation from most of the world’s aviation majors, provides a platform for the global aviation industry to showcase its services and products.

Tejas, which had thrilled aviation afficandos and the public with its manoeuvres at the prestigious Dubai Air Show at the Al Maktoum International Airport last November, will certainly be the IAF’s show-stopper.

The IAF has sent a 44-member contingent to participate in the Singapore Air Show-2022. It will be yet another platform for the IAF to pitch the Tejas alongside participants from across the world. Siad a spokesperson from the IAF: “The Tejas will be enthralling the audience with its display of low level aerobatics, displaying its superior handling characteristics and maneuverability.”

The spokesperson added that the participation of the IAF in the Air Show provides India with the opportunity to interact with counterparts from the RSAF (Royal Singapore Air Force) and other participating contingents.

The Tejas’ and the IAF’s participation in the Singapore Air Show comes in the backdrop of India looking to emerge as a major exporter of military hardware. In January, the Indo-Russian company BrahMos Aerospace signed a $375-million deal with the government of the Philippines to supply three batteries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to the Philippines Marines.

In December 2020, the Union Cabinet gave its go-ahead for the sale of Akash, the indigenously developed and manufactured surface-to-air missile system to friendly foreign countries.

The Indian government, which has set itself the target of exporting defence equipment worth $5 billion by 2024, is looking to sell Astra, the beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, battle tanks, sonars and a variety of radars besides the Akash and BrahMos missiles and the Tejas fighter.