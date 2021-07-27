Special court frames terror charges against PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Para

A special court has framed terror charges against Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, the youth president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The charges are based on a police charge sheet that accused Para of being "an asset for Pakistan-based terror groups". The charge sheet described the political career of Para, a close aide of party chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as a "saga of subterfuge, deceit and double-dealing".

Para joined the PDP in 2013. The charges against him have been denied by his lawyer Shariq Reyaz. The PDP maintains that Para's detention is part of a political witch-hunt to choke any resistance against New Delhi's unilateral actions in Kashmir, including its derogation of J&K's special status in August 2019.

Earlier this month, the court had allowed framing of charges against Para, who is alleged to have established a nexus with terrorists. As per the charges levelled against him, Para allegedly sought support from terrorists for political gain and in return provided them with a wide range of assistance which led to terror strikes.

The court order stated that "prima facie there is sufficient evidence against the accused for alleged commission of offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code". The special court judge charged Para with being a member of a terror group, raising funds for them as well as aiding an outfit. The other charges against Para included waging war against the country, spreading disaffection against the government and criminal conspiracy.

"I have gone through the police report as well as the statements of the witnesses of the prosecution and have applied my mind into the present facts and circumstances levelled in the police report... as well as statements of the witnesses and the digital evidence against the accused, there is sufficient evidence against the accused for alleged commission of offences...," the judge said in his order.

The 19-page police charge sheet submitted by the Criminal Investigation Kashmir (CIK), a wing of the CID, alleged that Para "was working with terrorists to further the agenda of Pakistan-based terror groups and also to ensure that his political adversaries are neutralised".

"...Parra had the permission of the Pakistani establishment to keep throwing crumbs at India, allowing them petty tactical gains and systematically pushing the overall situation, slowly but surely, in favour of Pakistan in a strategic sense. What played out over 13 years (2007-2020) was a saga of subterfuges, deceit and double meaning," the chargesheet alleged.

Shariq Reyaz has said that he would contest the order against his client.