Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital after he complained of uneasiness

Just twenty days after being released from hospital following a mild heart attack, Sourav Ganguly, current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was rushed to hospital again on January 27. The former Indian cricket team captain reportedly complained of uneasiness and a mild pain in the chest.

Although he has been kept under observation, a statement from the private hospital in Kolkata said, “There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable.”

On January 2, Ganguly underwent an angiography and angioplasty on one artery following a blackout while exercising in the gym. The 48-year-old had major blockages in two other arteries as well. Although he was released five days later, the doctors made it clear that the other two blockages would have to be addressed soon.

The eminent cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, who was roped in to treat him, had said, “Sourav was treated early and he remains absolutely fit. Once he undergoes an angiography to remove the other clots, he can return to normal life and do whatever he wishes to. He can run a marathon, play cricket and work out just like anybody else.” According to reports, Dr. Shetty will be brought in again to look into Ganguly’s case.

National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and central observer for Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, posted on social media: “The news of Sourav Ganguly falling ill again is worrying. As per available information he had a pain in the chest. I pray that he gets well soon and takes cricket to greater heights.”

The MLA from Bally, Vaishali Dalmiya, daughter of former president of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the late Jagmohan Dalmiya, was among the first to visit Ganguly after he was hospitalised for the second time. Speaking to the media, she said, “He is well and feeling normal. Now the necessary tests are being conducted. Less than a month ago he had to undergo angioplasty, and doctors had said that if at any moment he felt the slightest discomfort, he should get a checkup done…. The fact that you are seeing me leaving means that he is fine.”

Vaishali, until recently a member of the Trinamool Congress, was expelled after publicly speaking out against the ruling party. She has not ruled out the possibility of joining the BJP.