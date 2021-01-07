Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after treatment for mild heart attack

Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian cricket team and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who was hospitalised after suffering a mild heart attack, was discharged on January 7. Addressing a large gathering of fans and journalists waiting outside the nursing home, Ganguly said, “Honestly, I want to thank all of you who were waiting for me here. I especially want to thank Woodlands hospital for taking such excellent care of me…. I am absolutely fine, and hopefully I will be ready to fly soon.”

Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands Nursing Home in Kolkata after he reportedly had a blackout while working out in the gym at home in the morning of January 2. He had to undergo angioplasty on an artery which had a critical blockage. Major blockage was detected in two other arteries. Celebrated cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty was roped in for the treatment. Devi Shetty said Sourav’s sudden heart attack would not affect either his lifestyle or lifespan, and that his heart was as strong as it was when he was a 20-year-old. “Sourav was treated early and he remains absolutely fit. Once he undergoes an angiography to remove the other clots, he can return to normal life and do whatever he wishes to do. He can run a marathon, play cricket and work out just like anybody else,” Shetty said.

48-year-old Sourav’s sudden heart attack took everyone by surprise as he is known to be a fitness freak and workaholic.

Ashok Bhattacharya, a Cabinet Minister in the Left Front Government and senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) who is known to be close to the former Indian skipper, said the heart attack may have been precipitated by “political pressure” being put on Sourav by a particular political party. He was referring to rumours about Sourav entering politics. “This is my personal opinion, but I noticed through media reports that a lot of political pressure was being put on Sourav Ganguly by one particular political party. How much that pressure has affected Sourav needs to be seen also. He is not just a cricket player, but a national treasure. I do not want him to get involved in politics, nor in any kind of political activities. This I have said in Sourav’s presence,” Ashok Bhattacharya told Frontline.

Recently, Arvind Menon, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central observers for Bengal, reportedly said, “Sourav Ganguly is the pride of the nation. He is Bengal’s Tiger. If he joins the BJP, we will welcome him by laying out a carpet strewn with flowers.”

During his five-day stay at Woodlands, the nursing home was a favourite destination for politicians. From Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to representatives of all the major political parties of the State, all were seen dropping in to check on the ailing ex-cricketer. A temporary VIP lounge was set up inside the nursing home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called up.