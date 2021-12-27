Somalia: President 'suspends' prime minister's powers amid election tensions

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "suspended" the powers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a statement released by the president's office said on December 26. "The president decided to suspend prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption", the statement said, accusing Roble of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case. The suspension of Roble's powers comes after he and Mohamed entered into a war of words on December 26, accusing each other of holding up the country's ongoing parliamentary elections.

What we know so far

President Mohamed said the prime minister's powers will remain suspended pending a probe over allegations of corruption and misconduct. Roble "entered the fray with allegations of corruption and misappropriation of public funds, and an investigation is underway to determine the allegations, the work and powers of the Prime Minister have been suspended pending an investigation," the president's statement read. It added that other members of the Council of Ministers would continue their duties in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country.

What is happening with the elections?

The elections, which began on November 1, were slated to be over by December 24. However, a newly elected parliamentarian said that only 24 of 275 lawmakers had been elected by December 25, Reuters news agency reported. Earlier on December 26, the president's office said that Roble "is posing a serious threat to the electoral process and overstepping his mandate." The prime minister's office hit back saying President Mohamed had spent "so much time, energy and finances in frustrating the national elections" and was "derailing the electoral process."

In April this year, clashes broke out between factions of the security forces allied to Mohamed and Roble, as the prime minister and opposition decried a move to extend the president's four year term to two more years. The groups seized areas of capital Mogadishu, forcing almost 60,000 to 100,000 people to flee their homes. The showdown was resolved when Mohamed put the prime minister in charge of security and of organizing the delayed elections.

U.S. calls for 'credible, rapid' conclusion

The United States on December 26 asked for a "credible and rapid conclusion" to the polls in Somalia. "The United States is deeply concerned by the continuing delays and by the procedural irregularities that have undermined the credibility of the process," the U.S. State Department said. The U.S. also put its weight behind the call for an in-person National Consultative Council this week to step up the election process.

The prime minister added in his December 26 statement that he would conduct a meeting on December 27 to find solutions to speed up the election. President Mohamed's office also said that he would hold a meeting, separately, on the elections and "agreeing on a capable leadership to spearhead timely, and transparent elections."

This report was written in part with material from Reuters news agency.