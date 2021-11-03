Smart anti-airfield weapon successfully tested by DRDO and IAF

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have successfully conducted an electro-optical seeker based flight test of the indigenously developed smart anti-airfield weapon (SAAW). A precision-guided bomb, the SAAW is designed to destroy enemy runways, bunkers, aircraft hangers, radars and other reinforced structures at a maximum range of 100 kilometres. The tests were conducted twice, both occasions being a success.

Said an official from the DRDO: “Though the SAAW has been tested around a dozen times so far, this is the first time in the country that we have undertaken an electro-optical seeker based flight test of this class of precision-guided bomb.” The electro-optical sensor has also been developed indigenously. The weapon’s precision striking capability has also been enhanced by equipping the electro-optical configuration of the system with imaging infra-red (IIR) seeker technology.

The weapon’s initial launch was by an IAF aircraft from the Chandan ranges at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on October 28. The second SAAW launch, again by an IAF aircraft and at the same ranges, was on November 3. Officials disclosed that in both the launches, the intended target was “hit with a very high degree of accuracy”. Explained an official: “Two different configurations based on satellite navigation and electro-optical sensors were successfully tested.” He said that the advanced guidance and navigational algorithms and inbuilt software performed as per the mission’s requirements. “The telemetry and tracking systems captured all mission events throughout the flight. The performance and reliability of the weapon has been proved. All the mission objectives were achieved,” the official said.

Designed and developed by the DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in coordination with other DRDO laboratories and with extensive support from the IAF, SAAW’s development has also been significantly assisted by the quality and design certification agencies like CEMILAC. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has carried out the smart anti-airfield weapon’s integration on aircraft such as the Jaguar fighters and Hawk advanced jet trainers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman, DRDO, complimented the synergistic efforts of DRDO, IAF and the teams associated with the SAAW mission.