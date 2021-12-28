Six Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in the forests of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Six Maoists, including four women cadre, were killed in a 30-minute exchange of fire with security forces in the Pesalapadu forest area in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, close to Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on December 27. The killings are yet another blow to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), which has lost several of its cadre and many from the top leaders to both COVID-19 and operations by the security forces.

The coordinated operations were conducted by the Greyhounds forces from Telangana, the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district police, the District Reserve Guards (DRG) stationed in the Kistaram-Sukma area of Chhattisgarh, and the personnel of the 141 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion. The operations followed an intelligence tip-off that a group of Maoists were assembling improvised explosive devices and planning to carry out attacks against security forces.

The ultras belonged to the Cherla Area Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). The gun battle occurred less than a week after the Maoists allegedly killed Korasa Ramesh, a former sarpanch of Telangana’s K. Kondapuram village of Mulugu district adjoining Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Speaking to the media, Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem, said the security forces had begun operations a day before the gun battle against the Maoists who were camping in the Pesalpadu forest area around 400 km from the Chhattisgarh capital of Raipur.

Along with bodies of the slain Maoists, the security forces recovered two .303 rifles, three DBBL guns and four rocket launchers from the location of the encounter.