SII, Bharat Biotech slash price of COVID-19 vaccine to be supplied to private hospitals for booster dose

Bharat Biotech announced on April 9 that it had revised the unit price of Covaxin, its COVID-19 vaccine, to be supplied to private hospitals to Rs.225 from Rs.1,200. The decision came a few hours after Serum Institute of India (SII) declared a reduction in the price of its vaccine, Covishield, to Rs.225 from Rs.600.

The pharmaceutical companies’ decision comes a day after the Central government announced that booster shots of the COVID vaccine will be available to all adults from April 10.

Announcing the decision, Bharat Biotech’s joint managing director Suchitra Ella said the company welcomed the government’s decision to make available precautionary vaccine doses for all adults. Said Ella: "In consultation with the Central government we have decided to revise the price of Covaxin from Rs.1,200 to Rs.225 per dose, for private hospitals."

SII’s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla tweeted: "We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of Covishield vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs.225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+."

On April 8, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had announced that the precaution dose of vaccine would be available to all aged above 18 years and private vaccination centres would begin administering the doses from April 10.

The precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second doses and can be taken on completion of nine months after the administration of the second dose.