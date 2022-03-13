Shatrughan Sinha is Mamata’s surprise candidate choice for Asansol Lok Sabha byelection, Babul Supriyo to contest Ballygung Assembly seat

In a move that has come as a surprise to many, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee selected former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Union Ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo as the Trinamool Congress candidates for the byelections to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat 0and the Ballygunge Assembly seat respectively. The byelections will take place on April 12, and the results will be declared on April 14.

Announcing the candidates, Mamata Banerjee posted on social media: "Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol. Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge."

Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, and a former Union Minister, had joined the Trinamool on September 18, 2021, after he was removed from his ministerial post. The singer-turned politician, who till recently was known to be a staunch critic of Mamata Banerjee, thanked the Trinamool supremo on social media, saying, "Thank you so so very much Respected Dear Didi. Cant thank you enough. You have granted me the opportunity to serve the people of Bengal & under your invigorating leadership & blessings I shall remain committed to perform my duties with renewed energy sincerity & with all my heart." With Supriyo’s departure from the BJP, the Asansol Lok Sabha seat had fallen vacant. The Ballygunge Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of State Cabinet Minister Subrata Mukherjee on November 4, 2021.

Shatrughan Sinha’s selection came as surprise particularly because the movie-star-turned-politician’s joining the Trinamool was confirmed only after Mamata Banerjee’s announcement of candidates. After quitting the BJP in 2019 when he was not given the ticket to contest in the parliamentary election, Sinha, who was a Cabinet Minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee government, joined the Congress. However, he failed to retain the Patna Sahib seat, which he had won twice consecutively, losing to his former colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad in the 2019 parliamentary election. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat is known to be a BJP stronghold which the saffron party had won in the last two elections.