Secunderabad institution denies curbs on girls wearing hijab after a student alleges discrimination

Amidst the raging controversy in Karnataka over female Muslim students donning the hijab in educational institutions, in neighbouring Telangana the management of an educational institution was forced to issue a clarification after a female student tweeted that the chairman of the institute had made some remarks on the wearing of the burqa.

On February 10, the management of the Sweekaar Academy of Rehabilitation Sciences (SARS) in Secunderabad flatly denied reports and allegations that there were any restrictions on students wearing the hijab. The institution also sought to clarify that it had never discriminated against Muslim students or tried to impose restrictions on them.

The chairman of SARS, Dr P. Hanumantha Rao, clarified that while wearing of the burqa is not allowed, students were not prevented from wearing the hijab on campus.

The SARS student, who only identified herself as Fatima in the tweet, stated: "I am a student of Sweekar Academy of Rehabilitation Sciences (SARS) Hyderabad, Telangana. The chairman of our institute Hanumantha Rao has asked the muslim girls to not enter the college wearing a burqa. It’s surprising that it’s happening in Hyderabad. We need justice #Telangana." The student is reportedly pursuing a Bachelors of Education in Special Education in SARS.

Denying the allegation and terming it "a non issue", Hanumantha Rao blamed the controversy on miscreants who he claimed were trying to defame the institution. He stressed that Muslim students themselves had, during a meeting held in the presence of the jurisdictional police and the media on the SARS campus, testified that they were never asked to remove their hijabs. Hanumantha Rao was categorical that the institution did not intrude into or impose restrictions on the religious practices of individuals.

However, Hanumantha Rao justified the restriction against the burqa. Stated Rao: "Many Muslim women come to our institution wearing a burqa, so how can we identify if a woman is a student or a staff and who is a patient’s attender? Besides, it is impractical to treat children with intellectual disability by wearing a burqa. They will not cooperate. No one was stopped from wearing a hijab while entering. And this has already been clarified by students."

Students from several colleges in Hyderabad held protest marches in solidarity with their fellow students in Karnataka. A group of students even staged a protest at the iconic Charminar wearing hijabs and holding the national flag.