Saudi Army Chief on a historic visit to India

In a significant first, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, arrived in India on a three-day visit on February 14. This is the first-ever visit by a serving Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander to India and marks a deepening bilateral defence cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia. A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said that the “aim of the visit is to bolster bilateral defence”.

In December 2020, Chief of the Army Staff General M.M. Naravane had visited Saudi Arabia. The visit marked the first time that an Indian Army Chief had visited Saudi Arabia.

On February 15, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair was received by the Chief of the Army Staff General M.M. Naravane at South Block and was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. According to the spokesperson, the Commander of the Saudi Land Forces met the Indian Army Chief “for significant bilateral discussions and was briefed on security aspects”.

Over the past few years, the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has grown owing to common interests in economic prosperity, eliminating the scourge of terrorism and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Saudi Arabia is one of the 46 countries that has been invited for the Indian Navy’s “Milan Exercise” that is taking place on India’s Eastern seaboard later this month. In April 2021, the Indian Navy and the Royal Saudi Navy were involved in the important Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the Persian Gulf.

In August 2021 history was made as the operational phase of the first-ever bilateral naval exercise between India and Saudi Arabia got under way off the King Abdulaziz Naval base in Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia. Called “Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021”, the exercise consisted of several shore and sea-based drills between the navies of the two countries. Representing the Indian Navy was the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kochi, the indigenously designed and built Kolkata-class stealth guided missile destroyer. A flagship warship of India’s Western Naval Fleet, INS Kochi had arrived on a historic visit at Port Al-Jubail on August 9.

The bilateral naval exercise and the historic visit by the Commander of the Saudi Land Forces are certainly reflections of the growing defence ties between India and many of the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia.