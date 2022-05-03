Refurbished Tiruchi airport expected to be ready by April 2023

Tiruchirappalli International Airport, Tamil Nadu’s third busiest airport after Chennai and Coimbatore in terms of passenger traffic, will throw open its new 75,000 sq. m. integrated passenger terminal by April 2023. Spread across 998 acres, the refurbished airport will also have a newly constructed apron, freshly laid associated taxiways, a new air traffic control (ATC) tower and an upgraded air-side facilities.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had taken up expansion of the airport at a cost of Rs.951.28 crore to cater to the growing passenger traffic and reduce congestion during peak hours.

The new terminal is designed to process 2,900 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges, it will be an energy-efficient building with sustainable features.

The interiors of the airport’s building will reflect the colors and culture of the ancient city in southern India, which is known for the Kaveri and Kollidam rivers that flow around the Srirangam island and the famous Ranganathaswamy temple.

The Tiruchi airport’s expansion also includes a newly constructed isolation bay, thereby making the airport suitable for the multiple apron ramp system that allows the parking of five wide-body or 10 narrow body aircraft.

Development of aviation infrastructure, coupled with a newly laid four-lane elevated access road connecting the swanky new terminal building to the city of Tiruchirappalli will ensure both enhanced air connectivity and ease of access to the airport.

With more than 75 per cent of the construction work on the terminal building completed, the AAI is confident that the project will be ready by April 2023.

The Tiruchi airport is currently served by two Indian and four foreign carriers and provides direct connectivity to five domestic and nine international destinations.