Red chilli prices hit an all-time high in Telangana

Over the past few days, the price of red chillies at one of Asia’s largest agricultural produce markets, the Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard in Telangana’s Warangal district, has touched an all-time high. Starting the season at around Rs.27,000 a quintal, the “Desi” red chilli variety breached the Rs.40,000 a quintal mark on March 22, fetching farmers Rs.48,000 a quintal. Prices of this variety crossed the Rs.50,000 mark subsequently.

On April 4, a farmer from Govindapuram village of Nallabelli mandal sold his “Desi” produce at the market for Rs.55,551 a quintal, a price that is higher than the price of one tola of gold.

Just 12 months ago, the price of red chilli at the Warangal market, one of the key markets for the spice in India, hovered around Rs.8,000 to Rs.9,000 a quintal, with the premier “Desi” variety being quoted at Rs.20,000 a quintal.

Prices across the border in Andhra Pradesh, another key market for the spice, were also ruling high, though a shade lower than in Telangana.

Traders attribute the record prices to lower production across the country, an increase in demand in the international market and crop damage due to the new invasive thrips virus. Red chilli is grown extensively across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and a few other States, with India being the largest exporter in the world.

But the Desi variety that is grown in the two Telugu States is much more in demand, both in India and overseas. It is used extensively for food flavoring and coloring and in the preparation of chemicals.

The two Telugu States, with an area of 7.45 lakh hectares under red chilli cultivation and an annual produce of 19 lakh tonnes, account for nearly two-thirds of India’s total red chilli production.

But very few farmers are benefitting from the record prices. Farmers disclosed that hardly 25 per cent of the annual output is expected to come to the markets from the kharif crop. Reports have indicated that farmers had sown red chilli on about four lakh acres in Telangana. But much of the crop in the chilli-growing areas of (undivided) Khammam and Warangal districts, was devastated by the widely spreading new invasive thrips virus.