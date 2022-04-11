Reconstituted Andhra Pradesh Cabinet sworn in

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to all the members of the reconstituted State Cabinet on April 11 at a public function held near the State Secretariat in the capital city of Amaravati. The Chief Minister has opted for 13 new faces and re-inducted 11 from his previous Cabinet. The new Cabinet has four women, including film actor-turned-politician R.K. Roja.

Due to various factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, Jagan Mohan Reddy was not able to undertake the exercise as per his schedule in December 2021. But, the Chief Minister has not been able to adhere to his avowed statement made in June 2019 that he would reconstitute the State Cabinet after two and a half years dropping 90 per cent of the incumbents and retaining only 10 per cent of his ministerial colleagues.

Both the Deputy Chief Ministers from the previous Cabinet, Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari and K. Narayana Swamy, have been re-inducted; so too have Botsa Satyanarayana, P.R.C. Reddy, P. Viswaroop, A. Suresh and Buggana Rajendranath, S. Appala Raju, Ch. Venugopala Krishna, G. Jayaram and T. Vanita.

The new Cabinet has five representatives from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes; two from the minority communities, including the Chief Minister; and four each from the Reddy and the Kapu communities.

Besides R.K. Roja, the other new inductees are Ambati Rambabu, Gudivada Amarnath, P. Rajanna Dora, B. Mutyala Naidu, Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao, K.V. Nageswara Rao, K. Satyanarayana, J. Ramesh, V. Rajani, M. Nagarjuna, K. Govardhan Reddy and Usha Sricharan.

The formation of the new Cabinet has already caused dissension, with at least two former ministers and an MLA threatening to resign from the Legislative Assembly.