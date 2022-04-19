Real estate agent and his mother allege harassment by Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader, immolate themselves

On April 16, a realtor and his mother from Ramayampet town in Medak district of Telangana allegedly set themselves ablaze at a lodge in the town of Kamareddy. A purported suicide note and audio and video messages blamed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Ramayampet municipal chairman P. Jithendar Goud his supporters and a retired circle inspector of police for their deaths.

In a selfie-video message posted on Facebook and a six-page note, the realtor, Gangam Santosh (40), and his mother, Padma (65), alleged that Jithendar Goud, Ramayampet market yard committee chairman Sarab Yadagiri, and others including Prudhvi Goud, T. Kiran, K. Krishna Goud, Sarab Swaraj and inspector T. Nagarjuna Goud had been harassing them for the last one-and-a-half years.

In the note Santosh alleges that Jithendar Goud had been demanding a 50 per cent share in business profits and, further, was threatening to divulge some personal content that Jithendar Goud had accessed from Santosh’s mobile phone. Santosh can be heard in the video pleading that justice should at least be done after he and his mother were dead.

With the opposition looking to make political capital out of the incident, the government, on April 17, appointed Jaipal Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Banswada division, to probe the case. On April 18, the Kamareddy district police with help from the Medak district police formed three special teams to probe the case and arrest the accused.

The TRS’ Jithendar Goud has been named as accused number one in the First Information Report (FIR). The others named in the FIR are Sarab Yadagiri, Prudhvi Goud, T. Kiran, K. Krishna Goud, Sarab Swaraj and Nagarjuna Goud.

The incident comes close on the heels of a contractor in Karnataka allegedly dying by suicide after accusing senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and that State’s Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa of demanding commission for road works.