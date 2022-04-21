Rajnath Singh invites U.S. companies to India for collaborating in defence manufacturing and undertaking R&D projects jointly

India’s defence exports to the United States over the past five years totalled around $2.5 billion, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and called upon U.S. entities to participate in joint research and development (R&D) and industrial collaborations with Indian public and private sector companies.

Such collaboration, the Minister said, would go a long way in achieving the vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. He added that collaboration would also be important for the success of ‘Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat’ and the further strengthening of U.S.-India relations. He was addressing the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India) through video conferencing on April 21.

Rajnath Singh exhorted U.S. companies to take advantage of the Narendra Modi government’s policy initiatives aimed at facilitating partnerships between major original equipment manufacturers and Indian companies. The government was focussed on joint ventures and enhancing the share of defence manufacturing and export by India-based companies, the Defence Minister said and highlighted decisions such as increasing the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in defence, improving the ease of doing business, encouraging innovation through the iDEX platform, and enhancing the positive list to give a fillip to manufacture in India.

The Minister invited U.S. companies to take part in co-production, co-development, investment promotion and maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in India.

Defence entities from the U.S. contributed 35 per cent of India’s defence exports during the past five years, the Minister said, besides being a source of FDI and employment in India.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that making full use of the Industrial Security Agreement, “we need to facilitate collaboration and indigenisation of defence technology and boost the participation of U.S. and Indian companies in each other’s defence supply chains”. American companies, he said, were welcome to establish manufacturing facilities in India.

The Defence Minister termed the recently held India-U.S. 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Washington as positive and fruitful and said the defence sector was a strong and growing pillar of the bilateral relationship. He stated that the ties were built on foundational agreements, military-to-military engagements, cooperation in enhancement of defence capabilities, defence trade and technology cooperation, mutual logistic share and now a new emphasis on co-development and co-production.

He emphasised the need to move from a buyer-seller relationship to one of partner nations and business partners. India and the U.S. were uniquely poised to leverage each other’s strengths for a mutually beneficial and bright future, he said.

The Defence Minister declared that during the 2+2 ministerial meeting, India and the U.S. confirmed their intent to advance cooperation in critical and emerging technologies (CET) such as advanced communication technology, artificial intelligence, quantum science, STEM, semi-conductors and biotechnology.

Rajnath Singh urged private industry to develop and undertake joint research and development projects, mobilise finance, promote technologies and enhance technical collaboration. He voiced the government’s resolve to work together for the exchange of best practices and development of technology to enable affordable deployment and commercialisation of CET.