Rahul Gandhi condemns attacks in Kashmir, says Centre has failed to contain terrorism

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned the Centre's efficiency in providing security to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. His remarks came in the aftermath of a string of targeted killings in Kashmir, particularly the minorities. The spate of killings has debunked the Centre's claim of normalcy in the valley, which it conveyed through on and off guided tours of foreign delegates.

In a pointed tweet on October 7, Rahul Gandhi condemned the incidents of violence in Kashmir and pointed out that the Centre had failed to contain terrorism. "Incidents of violence are increasing in Kashmir. Terrorism has neither stopped due to demonetisation nor after the abrogation of Article 370 — the central government has completely failed to provide security," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We strongly condemn the attacks on our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and send our condolences to the families of the deceased," the former Congress president also said.