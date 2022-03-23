Prime Minister urges people of Bengal not to forgive those responsible for the massacre in Rampurhat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the massacre of six women and two children in Rampurhat in West Bengal’s Birbhum district and urged the people of the State to "not forgive" the perpetrators of the crime. On March 21, eight persons, all women and children, were burnt alive in the violence following the murder of a gram panchayat deputy pradhan, Bhadu Sheikh, a prominent Trinamool Congress leader in the region.

"I express my grief and sympathy for the violent deaths in Birbhum. I hope the State government will punish those who committed this heinous crime in the sacred soil of Bengal. I will appeal to the people of Bengal to not forgive those who are encouraging such criminals. The Centre is ready to help out the State government in any way to punish the criminals," said Modi on March 23. In retaliation to Bhadu Sheikh’s murder, miscreants went on the rampage in Bogtui village in Rampurhat subdivision and set ablaze a number of houses, leading to the death of eight people.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool leadership alleged that the incident was a part of a "conspiracy to tarnish the image of the State and malign the State government". Addressing the issue at a social programme, Banerjee said, "It is our government in power here; will we ever want bloodshed? Will we want anybody murdered? It is our government in power here; will we want any bombing? Who are doing these things? Those who are not in power conspire to tarnish our image. The incident in Rampurhat was unfortunate. Those who did it will not be spared." The State government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

She said she would have gone to Rampurhat on the 23rd itself were it not for the fact that opposition parties had landed up there. "Anybody can go. This is Bengal not Uttar Pradesh. I had sent my team to Hathras, but my MPs were not allowed to enter…. I had sent teams to Assam and Unnao, and they were not allowed to enter…. Here if someone even sneezes or coughs, they move the court," said Mamata. She alleged that such incidents (Rampurhat massacre) happen much more in Uttar Pradesh. "We are not justifying anything, but what we want to say is that what has happened is wrong, and action will be taken. We do not see any colour here."

War of words with Governor

Mamata also aimed her guns at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging that he has been constantly projecting the State in poor light. Dhankhar and Mamata have been locked in a war of words after the Governor stated on social media that "Horrifying violence and arson orgy #Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates State is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness." The Chief Minister wrote to him the same day asking him to "kindly refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct impartial investigation". Dhankhar struck back with a letter of his own, saying, "Adopting diversionary tactics, you have labeled my reaction a ‘sweeping and uncalled for statement." …Introspection would reveal that actions at your end and not mine are dictated by ‘political overtones’." The Governor also wrote that "nothing can be more farcical" than Mamata Banerjee’s claim that Bengal is "always peaceful, barring a few sporadic incidents". He also alleged that Mamata’s stand of a "larger political conspiracy to malign the image of the State" was a "ruse to shield the guilty of ghastly crime".

High Court directions

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court took suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat murders and directed the government to produce the case diary/report about the investigation before the Court by 2 p.m. on March 24. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, also ordered immediate installation of CCTV cameras with DVR "having sufficient memory covering all angles of scene of occurrence" and "do continuous recording until further orders". The Court also directed a team from CFSL, Delhi, to visit the spot and collect the necessary material for forensic examination without any delay. "Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police in consultation with District Judge, Purba Bardhaman district, should ensure that witnesses are adequately protected and not threatened or influenced by anyone," the bench stated.