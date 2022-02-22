President Ram Nath Kovind reviews Indian naval might and capabilities in Presidential Fleet Review off Visakhapatnam coast　

President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed the Indian Navy’s impressive fleet at Visakhapatnam on February 21. The President sailed past in the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra and reviewed 44 ships from the Navy and the Coast Guard that were lined at anchorage off Visakhapatnam in four distinct columns.

The Indian Navy’s maritime prowess was on display at the 12th Presidential Fleet Review, with every vessel dressed in full regalia. Playing host to the Supreme Commander was the Indian Navy and the Eastern Naval Command.

After the President was escorted to the dais by the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar and given a ceremonial presidential guard of honour, the Presidential Fleet Review got off to a start with a 21-gun salute. The review is a ceremonial inspection of warships, the Navy’s readiness for action both during times of peace and conflict, and a reiteration of allegiance of the Navy to the nation. The 12th Presidential Fleet Review coincided with India celebrating its 75th year of Independence. The Navy declared the theme of the event as ‘Indian Navy — 75 Years on Service of the Nation’.

From sailing ships to corvettes, missile destroyers, frigates and submarines, the Indian Navy’s might and capabilities were on display. Adding muscle to the review was the Navy’s aviation arm, with flying displays undertaken by Chetak and Lancer helicopters, Hawk single-engine trainer combat aircraft, carrier-borne MiG-29s, and surveillance aircraft.

The fleet review comes at a time when the Indian Navy has been engaging with a large number of other navies of the world through bilateral and multilateral exercises with the aim of enhancing interoperability, developing common understanding and building mutual confidence to address maritime issues.

Speaking after taking the salute, Ram Nath Kovind praised the Navy for its readiness and preparedness for any contingency. The President said: "India believes in ‘security and growth for all in the region’ to focus on cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans. A large part of global trade flows through the Indian Ocean Region. A significant portion of our trade and energy needs are met through the oceans. Safety of the seas and of the maritime commons, therefore, remains a critical requirement. The Indian Navy’s constant vigil, prompt response to incidents and untiring efforts have been highly successful in this regard.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Navy has been providing aid to friendly nations by supplying medicines and evacuating stranded Indian citizens and foreign nationals in different parts of the world under ‘Mission SAGAR’ and ‘Samudra Setu’. The prompt and effective deployment of the Indian Navy in the times of crisis has underscored India’s vision of being the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ and ‘First Responder’ in the Indian Ocean Region."

Expressing satisfaction that the Indian Navy is becoming increasingly self-reliant and has been at the forefront of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Ram Nath Kovind said that about 70 per cent of the contents of several warships and submarines under construction in various public and private shipyards across the country were indigenous.

"It is a matter of great pride that India has built nuclear submarines and soon we will have our indigenously built aircraft carrier, ‘Vikrant’, joining the service," the President stated.