Philippines may acquire BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from India in a "government-to-government deal"

The Philippines could well become the first customer for the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. India had recently offered the Philippines a $100 million line of credit for the purchase of the shore-based, anti-ship BrahMos missile system. The Philippines has been sucked into a long-drawn-out territorial dispute with China over the South China Sea (it went to the U.N. tribunal on the issue),

The BrahMos version that will be exported is the one with a "normal range" of 290 kilometres and a 200-kg warhead carrying capacity. The acquisition by the Philippines is expected to be under a "government-to-government deal". The ‘Inquirer’, a media portal based in the Philippines, has reported that the Philippines’ Department of Budget Management (DBM) on December 27 released two special allotment release orders, worth ₱ (pesos) 1.3 billion (Rs.190 crore) and ₱1.535 billion (Rs.224 crore) towards the initial funding requirements for the "Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project" of the Philippine Navy.

Armed with these allotment orders the Philippines’ Department of National Defence will now be able to finalise contracts for military hardware. Officials in the know are confident that the allotment orders were released for the acquisition of the BrahMos. Reports emanating from the Philippines have indicated that the Philippine Army’s first Land Based Missile System Battery also has plans to acquire the BrahMos.

In recent years India has been in protracted talks with several Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, offering them the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, but it was with the Philippines that the negotiations progressed to a near clear sale. There was even talk that India and the Philippines would sign a deal on the BrahMos during a proposed visit by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte to India in early 2021.Unfortunately, the negotiations floundered during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and by December 2020 had completely stalled after the Philippines government cited budgetary limitations caused by the pandemic.

However, negotiations were back on the anvil last March with India signing a key enabling pact — "implementing arrangement" — with the Philippines to facilitate government-to-government deals on military hardware and equipment, including the acquisition of the BrahMos missile. Sources pointed out that a team from the Philippine Navy had in early December paid a visit to the BrahMos Integration Complex in Hyderabad, the production unit of BrahMos Aerospace, to familiarise themselves with the acquisition process.

The BrahMos missile acquisition is part of the Philippines’ armed forces modernisation programme and comes when Rodrigo Duterte has just six months left to complete his term as President. His government has in recent months been on a military hardware shopping spree, having signed a ₱28 billion contract with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries on December 28 for the purchase of two corvettes for the Philippine Navy. Also, in the pipeline are plans to acquire 36 Black Hawk helicopters and six offshore patrol vessels in 2022.

India’s ties with the Philippines have been upgraded over the past few years, with the two countries having signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defence and Logistics in 2018. In 2020, an MoU on Sharing of White Shipping Information (non-military/non-government shipping vessel information) was signed. In 2019, the Philippine Navy participated in a group sail in the South China Sea along with the navies of India, the United States, and Japan.

The first prototype of the Brahmos-NG cruise missile will be fielded in 2024. The BrahMos which has a network-centric architecture, multiple trajectories, way-point capability, can engage any kind of land or naval targets beyond the horizon in a minimum deployment time. ENDs