Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology impressed with the T-Hub ecosystem enabler in Hyderabad

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, with Shashi Tharoor as Chairman and comprising G. Ranjith Reddy, Karti P. Chidambaram, L.S. Tejasvi Surya, Chandan Singh, Jayadev Galla, Sumathy Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Mahua Moitra, visited T-Hub (Technology Hub), the 2015-incorporated pioneering innovation hub and ecosystem enabler and the Telangana State Data Centre recently and interacted with the start-ups, corporations and other innovation ecosystem stakeholders. Companies and start-ups gave presentations on the innovative solutions they had created and on how the State government-initiated ecosystem at the T-Hub had enabled them to create meaningful impact.

T-Hub has grabbed national eyeballs over the recent past, thanks to the excellent infrastructure and support being provided: it has provided over 1,500 national and international start-ups with access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers and investors. Several other State governments are keen to replicate the Telangana’s T-Hub model in their states.

Advocating the replication of the T-Hub model in Tamil Nadu, Karti Chidambaram, Member of Parliament from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, tweeted: “T-Hub is a very impressive & effective initiative. This is a model which must be replicated, especially in TN. It was enlightening to interact with the T-Hub team & the startups that are incubated there.”

Karti Chidambaram, who was all praise for the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, also complimented the efforts of Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, former Chief Ministers of the unified Andhra Pradesh, “for the sustained efforts & continuity in building world-class infrastructure for IT in Hyderabad”.