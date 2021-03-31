Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses the importance of dialogue and an ‘enabling environment’ to resolve outstanding issues between India and Pakistan

Pakistan has once again stressed the importance of dialogue to resolve bilateral issues with India and the creation of an enabling environment to kickstart the process. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it was imperative to create an “enabling environment” to initiate a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.

Imran Khan’s letter to Narendra Modi follows the latter’s letter to his Pakistani counterpart last week. In the letter addressed to Imran Khan last week, Modi had extended his greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day. Modi had reiterated that India was all for cordial relations with Pakistan, but that the first step in that direction would be to create a terror-free atmosphere.

In his reply to Modi’s letter, Imran Khan thanked him and said the people of Pakistan also desired peaceful cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India.

“We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” Imran Khan wrote in his letter dated March 29. Like Narendra Modi, Imran Khan also said that an “enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue”"

Imran Khan also extended his best wishes to the people of India in their struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, on February 25, the militaries of India and Pakistan announced ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors. The two countries announced that they would strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire made in 2003.

Later, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa issued statements underlining that peace in the region would translate into tapping of the resources-rich Central Asian region.