PAGD to hold a protest meeting on January 1 in Srinagar against Delimitation Commission’s draft proposal

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will hold a protest meeting on January 1 against the draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission increasing Jammu’s Assembly seats by six and Kashmir’s by only one. All the mainstream political parties headquartered in Srinagar had unequivocally rejected the commission’s recommendations, which became public knowledge on December 20.

In a meeting convened under the aegis of PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah in Jammu on December 21, it was decided that the PAGD would challenge the legality of the commission’s proposal in the Supreme Court.

A statement issued by the PAGD said: “The PAGD has decided to hold a peaceful protest on Ist of January 2022 at Srinagar against these divisive and unacceptable recommendations of the commission.

The statement added: “The leaders of PAGD unanimously expressed their deep dissatisfaction and shock with regard to recommendations of the commission. The constitutionality of the commission under the reorganisation act has been challenged in the Supreme Court of India.”

PAGD spokesperson M.Y. Tarigami underlined that the proposal would disempower the people of Kashmir politically. “The recommendations are highly disappointing and divisive and will further disempower the people of Kashmir. It is bound to widen the gaps between regions and communities. As such, it is unacceptable to the people of the region.”

The PAGD leaders have also appealed to the Gujjar- and Pahari-speaking communities “to remain together at this hour of serious crisis”.