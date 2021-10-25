Officers and officer-trainees of the Indian Navy’s IOTC visit Sri Lanka as part of their overseas deployment

Young officers and officer-trainees of the Indian Navy’s Integrated Officers Training Course (IOTC) have embarked on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka on October 24 as part of their overseas deployment.

Part of the Indian Navy’s 1st Training Squadron, comprising Indian Naval Ships INS Sujata, INS Magar, INS Shardul, INS Sudarshini, INS Tarangini and the Coast Guard Ship (CGS) Vikram, the four-day deployment will help broaden the young officers’ and officer-trainees’ horizons “by exposing them to the socio-political and maritime facets of different countries in the Indian Ocean Region”. The deployment will not only expose the young trainees to the conduct of Indian Naval warships, including at sea and port familiarisation, but also foster bridges of friendship with foreign navies and nations.

The Indian Navy’s 1st Training Squadron, which comprises seven indigenously built ships—INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Magar, INS Shardul, CGS Vikram and two sail training ships INS Sudarshini and INS Tarangini—is currently helmed by Captain Aftab Ahmed Khan, Senior Officer, Ist Training Squadron. Captain Khan also dons the hat of Commanding Officer, INS Tir. The seven ships are the part of the Southern Naval Command, the Indian Navy’s designated training command, headed by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC).

Based at Kochi, 1st Training Squadron provides the “first sea legs” to the Indian Navy’s Executive Branch Officers on the completion of their ab-initio training from the Indian Naval Academy, located at Ezhimala in Kerala’s Kannur District.

During the four-day deployment, INS Magar and INS Shardul along with trainees of the 101st IOTC will disembark at Colombo harbour; INS Sujata, INS Sudarshini, INS Tarangini and CGS Vikram will visit Trincomalee in Northern Sri Lanka along with the trainees of the 100th IOTC. The visit will involve various training activities that are aimed at improving and enhancing the interoperability between the Indian and Sri Lankan navies.

Said a spokesperson from the Indian Navy: “A large number of officers and sailors from Sri Lanka are undergoing various ab initio to advanced courses at SNC. The Command has gained the reputation of being the finest training destination by maintaining focussed approach to provide high quality training and by constant adaptation to evolving tactics and technologies.”

He added that the period of overseas deployment will help in developing skills of seamanship and ship handling and nurture a spirit of adventure among the young officers. It will not only develop the ability to meet challenges with verve and vigour, but also inculcate a deep understanding of and respect for the elements within the maritime environment.