Odisha to build 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums in the State to promote sporting culture

The Odisha Cabinet on August 9 approved the State Sports Infrastructure Development Project for 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums to be built in different urban centres in the State. A sum of Rs.693.35 crore has been earmarked for the stadiums which will be constructed within a period of 18 months, according to an official release.

The Cabinet also appreciated the medal winners in the Olympics and the Indian contingent. It also expressed special appreciation for the Indian Hockey teams for their spectacular performance in the Olympics. The State has been focussing on the development of sports infrastructure in recent years and it has emerged as a destination for major sports events.

The State Sports Infrastructure Development Project will be implemented as per the 5T (transparency, teamwork, technology and timeliness leading to transformation) initiative of the government. The detailed plans for these sports facilities have been prepared in consultation with people’s representatives and sportspersons of the State. The stadiums will be named Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium.

These stadiums will be used for sports such as badminton, table tennis and weightlifting, and will also have a gymnasium and a provision for yoga training. These facilities will also be used for any other indoor games of the respective areas.

The new stadiums will be built to withstand wind velocity of 200 km per hour so that they can also be used to give shelter to people in their respective areas during cyclones and floods. In pandemic situations, these sports facilities can also be used as hospitals with 50 beds in notified areas councils, and 100 beds in municipalities.

Further, these facilities will also be used for the purpose of holding training camps, meetings, and as examination centres.